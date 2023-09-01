Redington Appoints V S Hariharan As The Group CEO |

Redington Limited, a global leader in the distribution of technology products and services, on Friday announced the appointment of Hariharan as the Group CEO, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Hariharan

Hariharan has over 25 years in sales, marketing, and general management. He embarked on his career at Wipro in India before transitioning to Singapore, where he spent over 18 years at Hewlett-Packard, holding numerous senior positions. He went on to be a Founder of a company specialising in Solar Solutions for emerging markets.

"Mr. Hariharan's appointment as the Group CEO of Redington Limited marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our journey. Having witnessed his unwavering commitment, deep industry insights, and exceptional dedication during his time as an Independent Director, I am delighted with his appointment as the Group CEO, said Professor J. Ramachandran, Chairman of the Board and Independent Director, Redington Limited.

Redington Limited shares

The shares of Redington Limited on Friday at 1:05 pm IST were at Rs 156.50, down by 0.22 percent.

