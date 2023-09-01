Biocon Appoints Nicholas Haggar As Additional Director In Non-Executive & Independent Director Category | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Biocon Limited on Thursday announced that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday, August 10, had approved the appointment of Nicholas Robert Haggar as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive, Independent Director) of the Company subject to registration of his name in the Independent Director’s databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and accordingly, his appointment on the Board will be effective from such date, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Board also approved the appointment of Nicholas Robert Haggar as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a term commencing from the date of registration of his name in the Independent Director’s databank till the conclusion of 48th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Read Also Biocon Biologics Announces Positive CHMP Opinion For YESAFILI, Biosimilar Aflibercept

Nicholas Robert Haggar is now registered with the Independent Director’s databank effective from today i.e. September 01, 2023, and accordingly his appointment as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive, Independent Director) is effective from today., the company informed via the filings.

About Nicholas Robert Haggar

Nicholas Robert Haggar has over 30 years of experience in leading and building pharmaceutical and healthcare enterprises.

As the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zentiva, Haggar built a vibrant and fast-growing business facilitating 11 acquisitions (including 2 transformational in 4 years. Later, he was transitioned from CEO to Non-Executive Director of Zentiva. Haggar has been associated with Ranbaxy International, Sandoz International GmbH and Chemo MabXience.

Hagger currently serves as a CEO and Founder at HealthQube Limited and as an Advisor to Insud, Formycon, Medicines for Europe and Advent International.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)