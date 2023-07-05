Biocon Biologics Expands Footprint In Emerging Markets, Acquires Biosimilars Business Over 70 countries

Biocon Biologics Expands Footprint In Emerging Markets | Nagaraj B/CORP-COMM/BIOCON

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), on Wednesday announced that the company has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business in over 70 countries in Emerging Markets effective July 1, 2023, increasing the scale and scope of its business, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Following the deal closure in November 2022, this marks the first wave of countries where Viatris' operations have fully transitioned to Biocon Biologics. A robust integration plan has ensured a seamless transition of partners, people, systems, and processes across these countries.

Existing commercialized portfolio of biosimilars

The existing commercialized portfolio of biosimilars, including bTrastuzumab, bPegfilgrastim, bBevacizumab, bGlargine, bAspart, bAdalimumab, and bEtanercept, managed by Viatris in these markets, is now a part of Biocon Biologics’ commercial organization. We will work with existing and new partners to expand our footprint and strengthen our business presence in these countries. Our best-in-class R&D capabilities, high-quality manufacturing, supply chain excellence, and commercial and regulatory expertise will enable us to expand access to a diverse portfolio of biosimilars, meet patients’ needs and be a trusted partner to patients and the healthcare community in these markets.

“The successful integration of Viatris’ biosimilars business to Biocon Biologics in over 70 countries is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of the transition process. Working closely with our partners, Biocon Biologics will now lead commercial operations in these markets and broaden access to patients with our differentiated portfolio of high quality biosimilars," said Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics.

“The transitioning of these 70+ Emerging Markets to Biocon Biologics from Viatris marks the first phase of the business integration plan charted out for the acquired business. This will allow Biocon Biologics to meaningfully expand the geographic reach of the existing biosimilars portfolio and future pipeline into growth markets where Viatris has existing sales infrastructure and local market expertise," said Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer - Emerging Markets, Biocon Biologics.

About Biocon Biologics Limited

Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., is a unique, fully integrated, global biosimilars company committed to transforming healthcare and transforming lives by enabling affordable access to high quality biosimilars for millions of patients worldwide. It is leveraging cutting-edge science, innovative tech platforms, global scale manufacturing capabilities and world- class quality systems to lower costs of biological therapeutics while improving healthcare outcomes. BBL has acquired the global biosimilars business of its long-standing partner Viatris, which is a historic milestone in its value creation journey.

Biocon Biologics has commercialized eight biosimilars in key emerging markets and advanced markets like U.S., EU, Australia, Canada, Japan. The Company has a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across diabetology, oncology, immunology, and other noncommunicable diseases. It has many ‘firsts’ to its credit in the biosimilars industry. As part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, BBL is advancing the health of patients, people and the planet to achieve key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).