Red Hat and Nutanix announce strategic partnership; to deliver open hybrid multicloud solutions

Red Hat, provider of enterprise open source solutions, and Nutanix, a firm into hybrid multicloud computing, today announced a strategic partnership to enable a solution for building, scaling and managing cloud-native applications on-premises and in hybrid clouds.

The collaboration brings together industry-leading technologies, enabling installation, interoperability and management of Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux with Nutanix Cloud Platform, including Nutanix AOS and AHV.

Due to its distributed architecture, Nutanix Cloud Platform delivers an IT environment that is scalable and resilient, and well-suited for enterprise deployments of Red Hat OpenShift at scale. The platform also includes fully integrated unified storage, addressing many tough challenges operators routinely face in configuring and managing storage for stateful containers, according to a press statement.

Rajiv Ramaswami, president and CEO, Nutanix, said, “This partnership brings together Red Hat’s industry-leading cloud native solutions with the simplicity, flexibility and resilience of the Nutanix Cloud Platform. Together, our solutions provide customers with a full stack platform to build, scale, and manage containerized and virtualized cloud native applications in a hybrid multicloud environment.”

Paul Cormier, president and CEO, Red Hat, said, “We have a vision to enable open hybrid clouds, where customers have choice and flexibility. Our partnership with Nutanix brings a leading hyperconverged offering to the open hybrid cloud, driving greater choice for our joint customers in how they deploy their containerized workloads and backed by a joint support experience.”

Eric Sheppard, research vice president, IDC, said, “Organizations around the world are deploying an increasingly diverse mix of modern and cloud-native workloads. This Red Hat and Nutanix partnership, and in particular the collaborative support agreement between the two companies, helps to bring virtualized applications and Red Hat OpenShift-based containerized workloads running on Nutanix’s Cloud Platform together in a way that will benefit exactly these types of organizations and help to drive increased simplicity, agility, scalability within today's complex hybrid-cloud world.”