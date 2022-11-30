Reasons to choose tele/online consultation facility for getting the required medical advice

The recent pandemic has made people in India reliant on virtual consultation. There has been a massive increase in online consultation in the country.

Although the pandemic broadened the exposure of virtual consultation, it is only because of its numerous advantages that people find it one of the best alternative ways to seek medical advice.

What is tele/online consultation?

Tele or online consultation refers to the process of seeking the required advice from an expert medical practitioner, which can be done in a synchronous or asynchronous manner. In the synchronous process, a patient connects with the doctor virtually using their electronic devices.

Furthermore, asynchronous teleconsultations are also available in which patients will need to send images, videos, or other documents as proof of their health complications. Doctors offer counselling after carefully undergoing the data received from the patient's end.

Why online/teleconsultation has an edge over in-person appointments in winter?

Here are some advantages that individuals can leverage by taking virtual consultations:

· Easy accessibility

You can get medical attention without having to visit the doctor physically. While suffering from common house diseases like fever and flu, it can be troublesome for you to reach out to an expert.

The virtual consultation lets you bypass this geographical obstacle as well as the adverse weather condition of winter. You can get the necessary medical attention from the comfort of your home. The doctor will prescribe you the required medicines after knowing your complications.

· Avoiding exposure to infections

Virtual consultation is especially beneficial for individuals who have weak immunity due to their health issue, or any pre-existing medical condition. It will help them eliminate the chances of getting in touch with other patients in a queue or the waiting area. This way, they can easily avoid exposure to contagious or airborne diseases from other patients.

· Prevention of disease transmission

By getting online/teleconsultations, you also reduce the risk of spreading contagious diseases to others. This is because you do not have to wait in crowded rooms full of patients unnecessarily. Thus, your decision will benefit not only you but others at the same time.

· Emergency treatment

In common winter diseases like cold and flu, you may encounter symptoms like headache, body pain, sore throat, etc. It will be helpful for you if you can refrain from going to the clinic and standing in the queue with all these complications. In a virtual consultation facility, you get medical attention at your scheduled time right from your home. It lets you access medical treatment faster as you reduce the time of commuting and waiting.

· Cost-effective treatment

Online/teleconsultation is usually cheaper than an in-person appointment with a doctor. Apart from reducing travelling expenditures, you can also avoid secondary expenses on food, lodging, child care, etc. Further, you can also avoid taking leave from your work. This is especially helpful when you are advised to get health screening or take follow-up medical attention.

In this regard, you also should be aware that there are membership plans tailored for these online/telehealth consultations which can help reduce your medical expenses to a large extent. By paying a minimum annual membership charge, you can cover your expenses of virtual consultations up to a sizeable amount.

Online or teleconsultation reduces much of your burden since you do not need to visit your doctor's clinic to get doctor's advice. It is also a cost-effective way to get necessary medical treatment, especially for minor seasonal diseases like winter fever and flu. You can reduce your cost further if you are covered with a membership plan for virtual consultations.

