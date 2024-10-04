 'Reason To Go Bear On Tyre Stocks': Harsh Goenka’s Witty X Post On Major Decline As Apollo, MRF, & Others Experience A Drop
'Reason To Go Bear On Tyre Stocks': Harsh Goenka's Witty X Post On Major Decline As Apollo, MRF, & Others Experience A Drop

His post hinted of the rough day for tyre companies on the market, as many experienced significant drops in their stock prices.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
'Bear’ On Tyre Stocks: Harsh Goenka’s Witty X Post On Major Decline As Apollo, MRF, And Balkrishna Take A Hit |

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, recently posted a witty message on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. In his post, Goenka quipped, "A reason to go ‘bear’ on tyre stocks," accompanied by a playful video of two bears frolicking on a tyre swing.

While his post drew chuckles online, it also hinted at the real-time decline in tyre stocks on the stock market on Friday (October 4).

His post hinted of the rough day for tyre companies on the market, as many experienced significant drops in their stock prices.

Here’s a quick look at how some of the major tyre stocks performed:

Apollo Tyres

The shares of of the company fell by 2.81 per cent, ending the day at Rs 511, down by 14.80 points.

Balkrishna Industries

The stock saw a steep decline of 3.53 per cent, with shares priced at Rs 2,860, dropping by 104.75 points.

CEAT Ltd

The stock dipped slightly by 0.38 per cent, ending the week at Rs 3,060 apiece, down by 11.75 points.

MRF Ltd

One of the biggest names in the industry, MRF saw a drop of 1.91 per cent, with shares priced at Rs 1,33,500, down by 2,604.34 per cent.

MRF Share performance

MRF Share performance |

JK Tyre & Industries

The shares fell by 2.34 per cent, ending the week at Rs 405.50, down by 9.70 points.

Goodyear India

The company's stock declined by 0.73 per cent, with the stock priced at Rs 1,141.95, down by 8.40 per cent.

While Goenka’s humorous post may have lightened the mood, it mirrored the bearish trend seen in the tyre sector today.

Netizens Reaction

The post received a response from netizens responding to it. An X user responding to Goenka's post wrote, "Well even the bear looks bullish"

Another user wrote, "FII are swinging in tyre stocks"

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

