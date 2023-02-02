e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReal Estate Sector relieved with PMYA Yojana scheme: Ashok Chhajer,CMD, Arihant Superstructures Ltd.

Real Estate Sector relieved with PMYA Yojana scheme: Ashok Chhajer,CMD, Arihant Superstructures Ltd.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Ashok Chhajer,CMD, Arihant Superstructures Ltd. |
Follow us on

Today, our finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget, 2023. The vision for this Amrit – kaal is technology driven and based on knowledge, strengthening the public finances.

The Real Sector had its share of ups and downs. To make homes more affordable and bolster the vision of “affordable housing”, the Budget has introduced schemes to facilitate it.

Mr. Ashok Chhajer, CMD of Arihant Superstructures Ltd. expected the Govt. to boost the affordable housing by reintroducing the Section 80IB.

The Govt. has announced an increase in PMYA YOJANA fund for affordable housing. PM Awas Yojana outlay hiked by 66 pc to Rs 79,000 crore. This will boost major affordable housing developers for houses below 25 lacs. With this we can see the real estate sector being benefitted. This will encourage the states and cities to undertake urban planning further enhancing the infrastructure growth.

Mr. Ashok Chhajer had expected the Govt. to facilitate the Growth of Infrastructure with the State Govt.

The government has laid down a special fund vehicle of 10000 crore each year for big city development and thus it will benefit the Mumbai region.

Ashok Chhajer said, The Central Govt has Increased Capital Outlay for Infrastructure to pull in private investment. This will lead the country to accomplish the old saying, Bharat ek Sone KI Chidya, under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gold and silver prices rise amid strong global trends

Gold and silver prices rise amid strong global trends

Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 82.20 against dollar

Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 82.20 against dollar

Godrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees

Godrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees

Real Estate Sector relieved with PMYA Yojana scheme: Ashok Chhajer,CMD, Arihant Superstructures...

Real Estate Sector relieved with PMYA Yojana scheme: Ashok Chhajer,CMD, Arihant Superstructures...

Closing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610

Closing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610