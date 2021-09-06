Beauty brand Ready Set Jet partners with Nykaa to launch in India

Ready Set Jet, built for women by women, is bringing its products via the Global Store on Nykaa, said its serial entrepreneur, best-selling author of passport to beauty and celebrity makeup artist, Shalini Vadhera.

The Ready Set Jet product line will launch its hybrid product technology with its Beauty Batons - easy to use multi-taskers that solve modern-day beauty challenges in India.

Shalini Vadhera, founder of RSJ on launching on Global store Nykaa,"The products we are launching first in India are an innovative set of Beauty Batons--skincare and makeup in just one product.”

Commenting on the launch, Nykaa spokesperson said, “With Ready Jet Set, we now add another such brand in our portfolio for the on-the-go generation.”

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:42 AM IST