RBZ Jewellers Q4 Profit Jumps 36%, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹636 Crore

RBZ Jewellers Reports 41 percent Rise In FY26 Net Profit; Revenue Climbs 20 percent. |

Mumbai: Ahmedabad-based RBZ Jewellers Ltd on Thursday reported a robust financial performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, aided by higher sales, improved operational efficiencies and strong jewellery demand.

The company posted a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 636.48 crore for FY26, registering a growth of nearly 20 percent compared with Rs 530.12 crore recorded in FY25.

Net profit for the full year rose 41.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 54.8 crore against Rs 38.8 crore in the previous fiscal. Earnings per share increased to Rs 13.70 from Rs 9.70 a year earlier.

For the March quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 189.48 crore compared with Rs 137.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a rise of around 38 percent.

Quarterly net profit increased to Rs 11.68 crore from Rs 8.57 crore in Q4FY25. However, profit moderated sequentially from Rs 17.43 crore reported in the December quarter due to softer quarter-on-quarter revenue and higher expenses.

Total expenses during FY26 rose to Rs 563.01 crore from Rs 478.24 crore in the previous fiscal, largely driven by higher raw material consumption and stock purchases. Finance costs also increased to Rs 14.07 crore from Rs 9.54 crore amid higher borrowings and working capital requirements. Employee benefit expenses climbed to Rs 16.4 crore during the year.

Inventory levels expanded sharply to Rs 335.67 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 292.3 crore a year ago, indicating preparation for future demand growth and business scaling. Total assets stood at Rs 485.96 crore against Rs 351.98 crore in FY25.

The company’s total equity increased to Rs 299.82 crore from Rs 245.04 crore in the previous year, reflecting stronger retained earnings and improved financial position.

RBZ Jewellers said the board approved the audited standalone financial results for FY26 and reappointed M/s G.K. Choksi & Co. as internal auditors for FY27. The statutory auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the company’s financial statements.

The company added that it continues to operate in a single business segment — jewellery — under Ind AS reporting norms.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing and audited financial results submitted to stock exchanges. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.