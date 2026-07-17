RBL Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 9.3% To ₹234 Crore, Total Income Reaches ₹4,762 Crore

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Mumbai: RBL Bank Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹23,423 lakh for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. This marks a 9.3 per cent increase from the ₹21,422 lakh profit recorded in the same quarter last year.

Total Income Growth

The bank's total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹476,228 lakh. This is up from ₹451,257 lakh reported in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Interest Earned

Interest earned by the bank rose to ₹384,024 lakh for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ₹344,118 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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Operating Expenses

Consolidated operating expenses for the quarter decreased to ₹166,830 lakh from ₹183,235 lakh in the year-ago period. Employee costs for the quarter were ₹63,023 lakh.

Provisions and Contingencies

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies increased to ₹59,928 lakh for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ₹44,232 lakh in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹3.12. This is against ₹3.52 reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Shareholder Approvals

The Board approved seeking shareholder approval for several items at the 83rd Annual General Meeting. These include increasing the bank's borrowing limits to ₹40,000 crore and authorising the Board to issue debt securities and raise funds up to ₹10,000 crore.

Director Appointments

Shareholder approval will also be sought for the appointment of Suryanarayan Subramanian as Non-Executive Independent Director. Additionally, approval for the appointments of Shayne Keith Nelson, Patrick John Sullivan, Neeraj Makin, Manoj Chawla, and Marwan Mahmood Mohammad Hadi as Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors, nominated by Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C), will be pursued.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.