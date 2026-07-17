 RBL Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 9.3% To ₹234 Crore, Total Income Reaches ₹4,762 Crore
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HomeBusinessRBL Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 9.3% To ₹234 Crore, Total Income Reaches ₹4,762 Crore

RBL Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 9.3% To ₹234 Crore, Total Income Reaches ₹4,762 Crore

RBL Bank reported a 9.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Total income for the quarter also increased to ₹476,228 lakh, compared to the previous year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
RBL Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 9.3% To ₹234 Crore, Total Income Reaches ₹4,762 Crore
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Mumbai: RBL Bank Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹23,423 lakh for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. This marks a 9.3 per cent increase from the ₹21,422 lakh profit recorded in the same quarter last year.

Total Income Growth

The bank's total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹476,228 lakh. This is up from ₹451,257 lakh reported in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Interest Earned

Interest earned by the bank rose to ₹384,024 lakh for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ₹344,118 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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Operating Expenses

Consolidated operating expenses for the quarter decreased to ₹166,830 lakh from ₹183,235 lakh in the year-ago period. Employee costs for the quarter were ₹63,023 lakh.

Provisions and Contingencies

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies increased to ₹59,928 lakh for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ₹44,232 lakh in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹3.12. This is against ₹3.52 reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

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Shareholder Approvals

The Board approved seeking shareholder approval for several items at the 83rd Annual General Meeting. These include increasing the bank's borrowing limits to ₹40,000 crore and authorising the Board to issue debt securities and raise funds up to ₹10,000 crore.

Director Appointments

Shareholder approval will also be sought for the appointment of Suryanarayan Subramanian as Non-Executive Independent Director. Additionally, approval for the appointments of Shayne Keith Nelson, Patrick John Sullivan, Neeraj Makin, Manoj Chawla, and Marwan Mahmood Mohammad Hadi as Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors, nominated by Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C), will be pursued.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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