Emirates NBD Completes $2.75 Billion Majority Stake Acquisition In RBL Bank

Emirates NBD has officially completed the acquisition of a majority stake in RBL Bank through a primary capital infusion of approximately $2.75 billion, equivalent to around ₹26,000 crore.

Following a preferential share issuance and the conclusion of a mandatory open offer, Emirates NBD now holds 60% of the expanded share capital of RBL Bank.

The transaction, initially announced in October 2025, was finalised after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and meeting required closing conditions.

With this deal, Emirates NBD has made a significant entry into India’s banking sector through a controlling stake in a profitable private lender.

This acquisition is being recognised as a landmark event in India’s financial sector. It represents the largest foreign direct investment in an Indian bank, the largest equity fundraise in the banking industry, and one of the biggest capital raises through preferential issuance by a listed company.

It is also notable as the first instance of a foreign bank acquiring a majority stake in a profitable Indian bank.

The capital infusion is expected to significantly strengthen RBL Bank’s balance sheet, improve its capital adequacy ratios, and provide support for its long-term expansion and growth strategy.

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The collaboration brings together Emirates NBD’s regional banking strength and international expertise with RBL Bank’s established distribution network and universal banking operations in India.

Leadership from both institutions highlighted the strategic importance of the deal. Emirates NBD leadership described the transaction as a reflection of strong economic ties between the UAE and India, built on long-standing cooperation, mutual trust, and shared growth ambitions.

They also emphasised the role of the partnership in strengthening financial linkages between the two countries.

Senior executives at Emirates NBD noted that the investment creates a strong platform combining domestic banking strength with global financial expertise and regional reach.

Meanwhile, RBL Bank’s management said the transaction significantly enhances the bank’s franchise value and provides a strong foundation for scalable and sustainable growth in the future.