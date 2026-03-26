RBL Bank Signals UAE Approval For Majority Stake Acquisition & Proposed Amalgamation

RBL Bank has received confirmation that Emirates NBD Bank has secured approval from the Central Bank of the UAE for acquiring a majority stake. |

Mumbai: A key regulatory milestone has been achieved in RBL Bank’s proposed ownership transition, bringing the deal closer to completion pending further approvals.

RBL Bank stated that Emirates NBD Bank has received approval from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates on March 24, 2026. The approval pertains to the investor’s plan to acquire a majority stake in RBL Bank, marking an important step forward in the transaction process.

The proposed deal involves not just a majority stake acquisition but also the amalgamation of Emirates NBD’s existing India operations into RBL Bank. This indicates a broader strategic integration aimed at consolidating operations under a single entity in India.

The approval remains conditional upon obtaining all other necessary regulatory permissions. The transaction will proceed only after these approvals are secured, reflecting the multi-layered regulatory framework governing such cross-border banking deals.

The bank clarified that this update follows its earlier disclosure dated October 18, 2025. It has also hosted the information on its website in compliance with regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency for investors and stakeholders. RBL Bank emphasized that the development represents progress in the proposed transaction while maintaining adherence to all disclosure norms.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.