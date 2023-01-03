e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI slaps Rs 6 lakh penalty on Sharad Sahakari Bank in Pune

RBI slaps Rs 6 lakh penalty on Sharad Sahakari Bank in Pune

A notice was issued to the Bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for contravention of the RBI directions, as stated therein

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
RBI slaps Rs 6 lakh penalty on Sharad Sahakari Bank in Pune | Image credit: Sharad Sahakari Bank (Representative)
Follow us on

Sharad Sahakari Bank in Pune has been fined Rs 6 lakh by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for failing to follow instructions about "know your customers" and "interest rate on deposits."

The central bank stated that this course of action is based on regulatory compliance shortcomings and is not meant to challenge the legality of any agreements or transactions made by the bank with its clients.

Statutory inspection

RBI said the statutory inspection of the Bank was conducted with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2021, and an examination of the Risk Assessment Report and all related correspondence pertaining to the same was done.

The inspections revealed that the Bank failed to put in place a system for periodic updation of KYC of accounts and the Bank had not paid applicable interest on balance amounts lying in current accounts of deceased individual depositors or sole proprietorship concerns while making payments to the claimants, the RBI said on Monday in a statement.

Read Also
RBI: International regulation needed for crypto activities
article-image

Penalty

A notice was issued to the Bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for contravention of the RBI directions, as stated therein.

The central bank came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforementioned RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, to the extent of non-compliance with such directions, after taking into account the bank's response to the notice and the oral arguments made during the personal hearing.

According to the RBI, this fine was issued in reliance on the authority granted to it under the Banking Regulation Act of 1949.

With inputs from Agencies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, quits

NTPC starts India’s first green hydrogen blending operation in PNG network

NTPC starts India’s first green hydrogen blending operation in PNG network