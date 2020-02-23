RBI reviewing monetary policy framework: Shaktikanta Das

"The monetary policy framework is in operation for three and a half years. We have initiated a process of internal review of how the monetary policy framework has worked," Das said.

"We have commenced an internal review of the working of the monetary policy framework, and going forward by the middle of the current calendar year, that's by June or so, we will be holding a round table with all analysts and experts and other stakeholders to do further consultations including the government at the appropriate time," he said.

Obviously, RBI has to interact with the government because the framework is a part of the law, he said, adding, "so, naturally government has to take a view."

With regard to monetary policy transmission, the Governor said, it is steadily improving and is expected to improve further.

"Transmission is improving. If you see it was 49 basis points transmission for new loans in the December MPC. In February MPC, it has gone up to 69 basis points. So it is steadily improving," he said.