RBI Reschedules Eid-e-Milad Holiday To September 18: Know Everything About It

In response to a similar announcement made by the Maharashtra government, the Reserve Bank of India announced that it has moved the Eid-e-Milad holiday from Monday, September 16, to Wednesday, September 18.

According to the RBI announcement on September 14, "Therefore, the public holiday declared on September 16, 2024 (Monday) is cancelled, and the Reserve Bank of India's offices situated in the districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban shall remain closed on September 18, 2024 (Wednesday)."

The Mumbai district's Eid-e-Milad holiday has been rescheduled by the Maharashtra government from September 16 to September 18. The local Muslim community requested that this decision be made in order to prevent conflict with Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 17 and is the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Muslim community voluntarily shifted the holiday

The local Muslim community voluntarily decided to move their Eid-e-Milad processions to September 18 in order to ensure that both festivals could be celebrated without any logistical problems, according to an official statement from the state government that confirmed the change.

The immersion of Ganesh idols, known as Ganpati Visarjan, is one of the most important events in Mumbai, usually drawing large crowds from all over the city.

Reason behind the reschedule

In this joint venture, the Muslim community's representative, the Khilafat House in Byculla, was instrumental. State authorities approved of their proposal. Leader of the Maharashtra Congress, Naseem Khan, endorsed the initiative as well.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he asked for the official announcement of September 18 as the new public holiday for Eid-e-Milad. In his letter to the Chief Minister, Khan explained, "Muslims have decided to hold Eid-e-Milad processions on September 18 in order to celebrate both festivals with pomp and gaiety, as Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 17."