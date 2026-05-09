RBI Officers Seek Review Of New Promotion Policy, Write To Governor Malhotra To Intervene

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officers’ association has sought the intervention of Governor Sanjay Malhotra to review and correct the central bank’s new promotion policy.

The officers have raised concerns that the revised promotion framework could negatively impact career progression for a large number of employees, especially younger officers recruited in recent years.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the officers’ body has written to the RBI governor asking for changes in the policy, arguing that the current structure may create stagnation and reduce growth opportunities within the organisation.

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The concerns are mainly related to promotions from one grade to another becoming more restrictive and increasingly linked to vacancies rather than time-bound progression.

Officers reportedly fear that this could slow down promotions significantly.

The issue has triggered dissatisfaction among several RBI employees, with some officers reportedly staging protests and raising concerns internally over the changes.

Discussions around the promotion policy have also gained attention on online forums and employee groups.

According to the report, the officers’ association believes that the revised framework may affect employee morale and long-term motivation.

They have requested the governor to review the policy to ensure fair career advancement opportunities.

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The report added that RBI had seen large-scale recruitment in recent years, especially during and after the pandemic period.

Employees fear that the higher intake could create a bottleneck in promotions in the coming years if the policy remains unchanged.

This is not the first time concerns have emerged over RBI’s promotion system. Earlier too, employees had raised objections to stricter promotion norms and performance-linked criteria.

The RBI management has not yet made any public statement on the latest concerns raised by the officers’ body.

However, the issue has once again highlighted internal concerns over career growth and promotion structures within the central bank.