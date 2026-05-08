RBI Eases Rules For Banks To Include Quarterly Profits In Regulatory Capital Calculations

The Reserve Bank of India has revised capital adequacy norms for banks by easing quarterly profit inclusion rules | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: The Reserve Bank on Friday eased norms for banks to include current-year profits in their capital adequacy calculations on a quarterly basis by removing an additional qualifying condition.

RBI amends capital adequacy provisions

As per extant guidelines, banks are permitted to include quarterly profits to capital, albeit with an "additional qualifying condition" related to non-performing assets (NPAs).

Through a circular, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amended the provision relating to inclusion of quarterly profits in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital by a bank.

Quarterly profit inclusion subject to conditions

The Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks - Prudential Norms on Capital Adequacy) Fifth Amendment Directions, 2026, said a bank may reckon the profits in the current financial year for capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) calculation on a quarterly basis, subject to certain conditions, including a prescribed formula.

There is also a requirement for audit or limited review of financial statements on a quarterly basis.

Directions issued for small finance and payments banks

Similar directions have also been issued for small finance banks and payments banks.

Earlier in April, the RBI had issued draft amendment directions and sought feedback from stakeholders.

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RBI rejects stakeholder suggestion

In their feedback, stakeholders said retaining yearly CET1 accounting with quarterly reviews offers a more prudent path. However, the RBI did not accept the suggestion.

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