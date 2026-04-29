RBI Grade B Registration 2026 Live At rbi.or.in; Apply Now For 60 Vacancies

RBI Grade B 2026 Registration: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the RBI Grade B Notification 2026 for the recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit–DR) on probation across General, DEPR, and DSIM cadres. A total of 60 vacancies have been announced for the 2026 panel year.

The online application process begins today, April 29, 2026, on the official website – rbi.org.in . The last to apply is May 20, 2026. Candidates are required to complete the application form by adding their personal etails, educational details and documents required.

Direct Link To Apply

Direct Link To Check Notification

Direct Link To Check How To Apply Notification

RBI Grade B 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration: 29 April 2026 (08:00 AM)

Last date for registration: 20 May 2026 (06:00 PM)

Last date for editing application details: 20 May 2026 (06:00 PM)

Last date for printing the application form: 05 June 2026 (11:59 PM)

Online fee payment window: 29 April 2026 (08:00 AM) to 20 May 2026 (06:00 PM)

Phase 1 Exam Dates: June 13 and 14, 2026

Phase 2 Exam Dates: July 25 and 26, 2026

RBI Grade B 2026 Registration: Vacancies

Total Vacancies: 60 Posts

Streams:

General

DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research)

DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management)

RBI Grade B 2026 Registration: How to Apply for RBI Grade B 2026

Candidates must apply only through online mode on the official RBI website: www.rbi.org.in

Step 1: Visit the RBI official website and go to Opportunities@ RBI → Current Vacancies

Step 2: Click on “Online Application Form” for Grade B recruitment

Step 3: Register using Name, Email ID, and mobile number

Step 4: Generate Provisional Registration Number and Password

Step 5: Fill in the application form carefully

Step 6: Upload required documents such as a photograph (passport size), Signature, Left thumb impression, and Handwritten declaration

Step 7: Preview the form before final submission

Step 8: Pay the application fee online

Step 9: Download and print the application form and e-receipt

RBI Grade B 2026 Registration: Application Fee Payment

Payment mode: Online only

Accepted methods:

Debit/Credit Card

Internet Banking

UPI

Wallets

IMPS

RBI Grade B 2026 Registration: Pre-Requisites for Applying

Candidates must keep the following ready before applying:

Scanned photograph (4.5 cm × 3.5 cm)

Scanned signature (black ink only)

Left thumb impression

Handwritten declaration:

“I, ______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”