RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%: Realty sector wants banks to 'sweeten' lending rates

Welcoming the RBI's decision to continue with their accommodative stance, Pritam Chivukula, Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty and Honorary Secretary, CREDAI MCHI, urged the Central Government to address the deteriorating health of MSMEs and various other sectors which have been severely impacted by the second wave of the pandemic and are still struggling to get back on track. "The low interest rates have been a crucial factor in the revival of the demand in the real estate sector. The buyers are already coming back to the market and we feel that the upcoming festive season will be a lot better than the previous years."

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep MPC rates unchanged for the seventh time straight and continued with an accommodative stance, citing the need to support ongoing growth recovery amid continued uncertainty and global financial market volatility. at its bi-monthly policy.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC has decided to leave repo rate unchanged continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth​.

Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said "The RBI and especially the MPC are to be commended for maintaining an accommodative stance for the seventh consecutive time now... The reduction in stamp duty charges in some parts of the country along with the all-time low housing loan rates have given the much-required fillip to sales activity in the last few quarters. The expectation amongst stakeholders of the industry is that the banks should now further sweeten the lending rates, at least till such time that the economy gets back to the pre-COVID levels."

The prevailing low home loan rates are ' enticing' for homebuyers, said Bhushan Nemlekar, Director, Sumit Woods Limited. "It's high time the banks need to pass on the benefits to the homebuyers. With the interest rates at a record low, the Government will continue taking affirmative measures as long as it is necessary to revive the economy and alleviate COVID-19 impact."

Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants said, had it not been for the pandemic, the RBI could have taken a different stance for the benchmark rates today. However, the spectre of inflation in the country looms too large, prompting the RBI - as expected - to keep the repo rates unchanged at 4 percent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent, he said.

"The unchanged repo rate regime works well for home loan borrowers as the floating retail loan rates, which is directly linked to external benchmark repo rates, have been at the lowest level in the last two decades. The continuation of this low interest rate regime supports the environment of affordability which has become the new hallmark of the housing market - during the pandemic, and even before".

The extended period of low interest rate is to strengthen home buying premise and aid overall real estate industry revival, observed Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India. "Despite the inflationary pressures, RBI maintaining status quo on key policy interest rates and continuing with growth supportive policy stance was need of the hour. Extended period of historic low interest rates would ensure home loan rates remain at current benign levels and aid the revival of real estate sector. We have also seen many real estate developers refinancing their borrowings at lower interest cost and benefit from the lower interest rate regime, which is crucial at this juncture when business operations are facing the pandemic pressure."

Ashok Mohanani, President - NAREDCO Maharashtra, said, " The interest rates will continue to be at a record low for some time, however, the banks should pass on the benefits to the customers which will boost real estate demand. Although both the Central and the State governments are focusing on reviving the economy with various policy measures, a lot needs to be done to mitigate the adverse impact of the overall pandemic. We at NAREDCO have already urged the State Government to reconsider their decision and reinstate the stamp duty reduction till March 2022 so that home buyers continue to be encouraged and invest in their dream homes."

The RBI's approach to continue with a 'wait and watch' mode is on expected lines to enable the growth momentum that seems to have set in during the last 2 months, said Cherag Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, CR Realty. "With the COVID uncertainty looming, this seems to be a prudent move to allow growth to firmly set it. This has allowed for all-time historic low home loan rates which have played a significant role in reviving the housing demand as compared to the pre-COVID era. The pent-up demand, the opening of economic activities, and continuous Government interventions have also helped in lifting the market sentiments. We feel that the demand for homes will now gain momentum going into the upcoming festive season”

Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director, Transcon Developers, said, ''RBI maintaining status quo on key policy rates was expected given the inflationary concerns in recent months. The low-interest rates for the last few months have already given a boost to the real estate sector upticking the demand in the last few quarters and enhancing the confidence of the homebuyers. The decision will help to sustain liquidity for some period as we are already witnessing the derailment of economic momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in different parts of the country. It will also help in sustaining economic stability as well as keep the real estate sector stay afloat during these unprecedented times.''

More efforts are needed to restore the supply-demand balance in the real estate and infra sectors, said Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development Ltd. However, continuation of lowest lending rates will ensure that businesses get more window to cope up with the pandemic related challenges, said. "The decision comes at the peak of high inflation and slow growth with a concerning pandemic stitch around the globe. The yield curve and liquidity management were the central focus of the committee. However, we are evidently in a much better place compared to the past quarters. Nevertheless, we still need to be more cautious on the possibility of the third COVID wave and its overall impact on the consumption.”

Ramani Sastri, Chairman & MD, Sterling Developers Pvt. Ltd, said, "With economic recovery on a positive note following a second wave of COVID 19, growth needs to be carefully nurtured in the context of a relaxation in economic activities. This can be done by giving a fillip to the economy by incentivizing real estate. For this to happen, we expected a cut in rates which would have sent positive signals to economic and real estate players. Not only would the cuts have bolstered greater demand for homes as the interest regime would have been lower, there would have been greater infusion of capital in the market, enabling easier supply-demand transactions."