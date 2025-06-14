 RBI Likely To Ease Interest Rates, Revises Inflation Target For FY26 To 3.7%; Average Inflation For April & May,Inches Closer To This Estimate
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Likely To Ease Interest Rates, Revises Inflation Target For FY26 To 3.7%; Average Inflation For April & May,Inches Closer To This Estimate

RBI Likely To Ease Interest Rates, Revises Inflation Target For FY26 To 3.7%; Average Inflation For April & May,Inches Closer To This Estimate

In May 2025, India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased significantly to 2.82 percent year-on-year, down from 3.16 percent in April 2025. Inflation dropped by 35 basis points on a month-on-month basis. 4.28 percent was where the core inflation declined compared to 4.36 percent in the previous month.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to ease interest rates. The RBI has revised its inflation target for FY26 down to 3.7 percent. For the first quarter of FY26, 2.9 percent is the inflation projection, and the average inflation for April and May is coming close to this estimate.

According to a report titled Ionic Wealth by Angel One, the country may require additional liquidity in the second half of the financial year 2025-26. The report also noted that they reiterate their view that the RBI will likely ease more after a brief pause, and in H2, more liquidity injection will be required.

Read Also
Retail Inflation Falls To Over Six-Year Low Of 2.82% In May On Sharp Drop In Food And Essential...
article-image

In May 2025, India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased significantly to 2.82 percent year-on-year, down from 3.16 percent in April 2025. Inflation dropped by 35 basis points on a month-on-month basis. 4.28 percent was where the Core Inflation declined compared to 4.36 percent in the previous month.

Easing food prices was one of the major contributors to the decline in inflation. Food inflation came down to 0.99 percent in May from 1.78 percent in April. The steep fall in vegetable prices was a significant factor behind this moderation. It dropped 13.7 percent year-on-year. Aided partly by a high base effect, pulses also witnessed a price decline of 8.2 percent year-on-year. Cereal prices showed a slower rise amidst growth.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Indians' Consumption Of Pulses, Cereals Declines By 5% As Spending Pattern Shifts: SBI Report
article-image

The slow rise consisted of 4.7 percent in May as compared to 5.4 percent in April. Improved supply conditions and a strong rabi harvest amidst favorable sowing conditions for the kharif season were responsible for the overall moderation in food prices.

However the report warned that while domestic inflation drivers are managed well, geopolitics and trade deals, which are global factors, could influence future inflation trends.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Offers ₹25 Lakh Immediate Relief To Victims' Families In Addition...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Offers ₹25 Lakh Immediate Relief To Victims' Families In Addition...

iOS 26: New Features Announced For iPhones At WWDC 2025

iOS 26: New Features Announced For iPhones At WWDC 2025

RBI Likely To Ease Interest Rates, Revises Inflation Target For FY26 To 3.7%; Average Inflation For...

RBI Likely To Ease Interest Rates, Revises Inflation Target For FY26 To 3.7%; Average Inflation For...

Elon Musk Recommends Deorbiting International Space Station Within 2 Years

Elon Musk Recommends Deorbiting International Space Station Within 2 Years

SpiceJet's Revenue From Operations Falls 16% To ₹1,446.37 Crore In Q4 FY25

SpiceJet's Revenue From Operations Falls 16% To ₹1,446.37 Crore In Q4 FY25