 RBI Imposes Pecuniary Penalty On State Bank of India, Canara Bank
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Imposes Pecuniary Penalty On State Bank of India, Canara Bank

RBI Imposes Pecuniary Penalty On State Bank of India, Canara Bank

A Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2022.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ Library

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on State Bank of India (the bank) under relevant section of the banking regulation Act.

In a release, the central bank said the action was based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

Read Also
RBI Asks NPCI To Help Continue Operations Of Paytm
article-image

A Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2022.

The examination revealed, inter alia, that it held shares as pledgee of an amount exceeding 30 per cent of paid-up share capital of certain companies and failed to credit eligible amount to Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the period prescribed in the banking regulation Act.

RBI takes action against PSBs

Similarly, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 32.30 lakh on Canara Bank (the bank) for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on 'Data Format for Furnishing of Credit Information to Credit Information Companies and other Regulatory Measures', 'Resolution Framework 2.0 - Resolution of Covid-19 related stress of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)' and 'Resolution Framework - 2.0: Resolution of Covid-19 Related Stress of Individuals and Small Businesses'.

Read Also
'Frictionless Credit': RBI Pushes UPI-Like Credit-Platform For Farmers And MSMEs
article-image

The action against the bank was based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

Further, the RBI imposed monetary penalty on Ocean Capital Market Limited, Rourkela, Odisha worth Rs 16 lakh, for non-compliance with certain provisions of the "Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and specific directions issued by RBI to the company, on submission of returns on XBRL platform.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Imposes Pecuniary Penalty On State Bank of India, Canara Bank

RBI Imposes Pecuniary Penalty On State Bank of India, Canara Bank

Aman Gupta Net Worth: boAt Founder Net Worth About ₹720 Cr; Check Out His Car Collection & More

Aman Gupta Net Worth: boAt Founder Net Worth About ₹720 Cr; Check Out His Car Collection & More

Stock Market Opening February 27: Indices In Red Again; Sensex At 72,696.54 & Nifty At 22,107.90

Stock Market Opening February 27: Indices In Red Again; Sensex At 72,696.54 & Nifty At 22,107.90

'Bitter Pill To Swallow': JP Morgan VP Anirudh Kejriwal Alleges Caste Discrimination While Moving In...

'Bitter Pill To Swallow': JP Morgan VP Anirudh Kejriwal Alleges Caste Discrimination While Moving In...

Niranjan Hiranandani, Son Darshan Seek Exemption From ED Summons In FEMA Case

Niranjan Hiranandani, Son Darshan Seek Exemption From ED Summons In FEMA Case