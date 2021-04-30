RBI extends restrictions on Needs of Life Co-operative Bank

The bank was allowed to continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till "its financial position improves".

The regulator stated, “The validity of the directions was extended from time-to-time, the last being up to April 30, 2021.”

RBI stated in exercise of powers vested in it under sub-section (1) of Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the curbs have been imposed. The bank stated, “All other terms and conditions of the Directives under reference shall remain unchanged. A copy of the directive dated April 26, 2021 notifying the above extension is displayed at the bank’s premises for the perusal of the public.”

This Fountain-based Co-operative Bank's name had appeared in a fraud in 2016.