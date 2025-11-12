RBI Directs Banks To Shift To ‘.bank.in’ Domain, Here's How This Move Could Strengthen Cybersecurity & Customer Trust

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all banks to move their current websites to the new ‘.bank.in’. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed all banks to move their current websites to the new ‘.bank.in’ domain by October 31, 2025. #PIBFactCheck confirms that the claim is true. This step is part of a broader effort to strengthen cybersecurity and protect customers from fraudulent websites.

Registrar and Implementation

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has appointed the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) as the exclusive registrar for this domain. Banks are required to register their domains through IDRBT and can reach out via sahyog@idrbt.ac.in.

Why the Shift?

According to RBI, this move aims to reduce online fraud, enhance security, and ensure customers access only legitimate bank websites. By using a dedicated ‘.bank.in’ domain, customers can have greater confidence that their net banking login is secure and authentic.

Banks Already Transitioned

Several major banks have already moved to the new domain:

ICICI Bank: https://www.icici.bank.in

HDFC Bank: https://www.hdfc.bank.in

Axis Bank: https://www.axis.bank.in

Kotak Mahindra Bank: https://www.kotak.bank.in/en/home.html

PNB: https://pnb.bank.in

SBI: https://sbi.bank.in

Other banks like ICICI, HDFC, and Axis are in the process of migration and have assured that existing website users will be redirected smoothly to the new domains.

About the ‘.bank.in’ Domain

The ‘.bank.in’ domain is a secure and exclusive internet domain designed solely for Indian banks. Its purpose is to prevent online banking fraud and build trust among customers by providing a verified and protected digital banking environment.