Lost Money In Fraudulent Schemes? File Your Complaint On RBI’s Sachet Portal, A One-Stop Platform For Financial Fraud Grievances

Rising Threat of Financial Fraud. |

Mumbai: Digital payments are everywhere now, but so are scams. Every day, people get tricked by fake investment schemes, dodgy phone calls, sketchy apps, or wild promises of huge returns. Spotting this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled out the Sachet Portal, an online tool that lets you report scams quickly and easily.

What’s the Sachet Portal?

The RBI built the Sachet Portal to help people spot and avoid shady investment schemes, unregistered financial players, and fake chit funds. It’s also about getting your complaints sorted out faster. Once you file a complaint on the portal, it shoots off straight to the right authority—like SEBI, IRDAI, the National Housing Bank, PFRDA, even state governments or the police.

Read Also Now You Can Get A Loan Against Silver Too, RBI Issues New Guidelines Effective From April 2026

All Regulators in One Place

Think of the portal as a one-stop hub for complaints. If you’ve been hit by cyber fraud, you can report it through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, or just call 1930 for help right away. If your complaint is about mutual funds or brokers, SEBI’s SCORES platform handles that. Housing finance issues? That’s for the National Housing Bank. Problems with insurance or pension companies? IRDAI and PFRDA are on it.

Not Sure Who Handles Your Complaint?

Here’s a handy feature: If you don’t know which regulator your issue falls under, just pick 'Regulator Unknown.' The RBI will figure it out and send your complaint to whoever needs to handle it.

How to File a Complaint

Filing a complaint is simple. Go to https://sachet.rbi.org.in, hit “File a Complaint,” and fill in the details—company name, scheme info, what happened, and your phone number. Once you submit, you get a reference number so you can check back on your complaint. The portal uses your mobile number to send you SMS updates.

Read Also Forgot Money In Old Bank Accounts, RBI Launches Drive To Help Customers Reclaim Unclaimed Deposits

Don’t Wait—Act Fast

If you’re caught in a cyber scam, call 1930 or report it on the National Cyber Crime Portal right away. You can also use the Chakshu Portal from the Department of Telecommunications to report any sketchy calls or messages you get.

Stay sharp and report anything suspicious as soon as you spot it. The RBI wants everyone to stay alert and stay safe.