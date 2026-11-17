RBI |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the Certificates of Registration (CoRs) of 49 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), marking another regulatory action involving India's non-banking financial sector.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, the cancellation orders were passed between October 1 and October 29, 2026, under Section 45-IA(6) of the RBI Act, 1934.

63 Financial Entities Affected

Apart from the 49 NBFCs whose registrations were cancelled, another 13 NBFCs and one housing finance company (HFC) voluntarily surrendered their registration certificates.

The central bank subsequently cancelled these surrendered registrations under the applicable provisions of the RBI Act and National Housing Bank Act, 1987. Together, the two categories account for 63 financial entities.

Which Companies Are Listed?

Among the companies that surrendered their registrations were Manish Synthetics Private Limited, Amar Plaza and Holdings Private Limited, Viconic Vyapaar Private Limited and Right Treasure Finance and Leasing (India) Private Limited.

The list also included Bravo Capital Services Private Limited and CGR Mercantile Finance Private Limited. Other entities mentioned in the RBI's disclosures included Manibhavnam Home Finance India Private Limited, Sun Source Leafin Private Limited and Lianer Distributors Private Limited.

What Does Cancellation Mean?

A cancelled Certificate of Registration means the entity can no longer carry on activities requiring RBI registration as an NBFC or HFC, as applicable.

However, the announcement distinguishes between regulatory cancellations and registrations surrendered by companies. The statement did not specify individual reasons for all 49 cancellations.

RBI's Account Aggregator Push

Separately, the RBI recently announced interoperability among NBFC Account Aggregators to simplify financial data sharing.

The framework will allow customers using one licensed account aggregator to share financial information with regulated institutions connected through other aggregators. The initiative aims to improve customer convenience and strengthen India's digital financial ecosystem.

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