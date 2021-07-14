RBI bars Mastercard from acquiring new customers in India from July 22

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday barred Mastercard Asia Pacific from onboarding new credit, debit and prepaid card customers with effect from July 22 as it failed to comply with data storage norms.

The supervisory action will not impact existing customers of Mastercard, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Taking action against Mastercard, RBI said, "notwithstanding lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data".

"Mastercard shall advise all card issuing banks and non-banks to conform to these directions".

In terms of its circular on Storage of Payment System Data on April 6, 2018, all system providers were directed to ensure that within a period of six months the entire data relating to payment systems is stored only in India, as per the central bank.