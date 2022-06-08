RBI allows credit card linkage with UPI, to start with Rupay

Currently, UPI allows transactions by linking customers' debit cards to their savings or current accounts /Representational image |

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now recommended linking credit cards to UPI networks.

The announcement was made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his monetary policy speech.

"Rupay credit cards will be enabled with this facility. This arrangement is expected to provide more avenues and convenience to the customers in making payments through UPI platform. This facility would be available after the required system development is complete," RBI stated.

"This will provide additional convenience to the users and enhance the scope of digital payments," the governor said.

Necessary instructions will be issued to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) separately, it added.

UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India, with over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants onboarded on the platform, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The interoperability of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) has also facilitated access of PPIs to the UPI payment system for undertaking transactions, Governor Das said, adding the central bank also proposed to enhance the e-mandate limit on cards for recurring payments from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

Shaktikanta Das said, in May 2022 alone, 594.63 crore transactions amounting to Rs 10.40 lakh crore were processed through UPI. So far, a major disadvantage of UPI transactions has been the inability to utilise credit cards for any transaction.

Regarding MDR and other fee structures of linking other credit cards besides RuPay with UPI, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar clarified in an post-policy announcement conference, "Thinking of the pricing structure will be jumping the gun. The basic objective of linking credit cards to UPI is to provide a customer a wider choice of payments. How the pricing of that will work out we will have to see because that is something that the banks and other entities will have to do. At this point we will just introduce the arrangement."