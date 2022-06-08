RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%; inflation has become global says Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the MPC vote was unanimous and has decided to keep stance withdrawal from accomodative. | File pic

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) votes unanimously to 50 bps to 4.90 percent.

Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 8 announced that the central bank has raised key rates by by 50 bps to 4.90 percent.

MPC vote was unanimous and has decided to keep stance withdrawal from accomodative.

The policy repo rate is currently at 4.40 percent, after the MPC's surprise move to hike the repo rate — the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks — by 40 basis points. The Standing Deposit Facility Rate is at 4.15 percent and the Fixed Reverse Repo Rate stands at 3.35 percent.

Indian economy is resilient

Shaktikanta Das said, "Inflation has steeply increased much beyond the tolerance level. Process of recovery in emerging market economies is also getting affected. But the Indian economy has remained resilient. We have started a gradual withdrawal of the extraordinary accommodation. RBI will continue to be proactive and decisive in mitigating the fallout of geopolitical crisis on our economy. Our steps will be measured, calibrated."

Inflation has become global

We are facing new challenges with every passing day due to the war. War in Europe is lingering, challenges accentuating supply chains. Recovery is gaining momentun despite the pandemic and war. On the other hand inflation has become global, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.