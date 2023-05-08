RattanIndia Enterprises launches its direct-to-consumer athleisure wear brand PUMP’D |

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited on Monday announced the launch of its newest direct-to-consumer athleisure wear brand PUMP’D by its 100% wholly owned subsidiary Neobrands Limited, through an exchange filing. PUMP’D is a high-performance athleisure line designed for fitness enthusiasts who want to feel good while looking good. It features a range of functional and comfortable men's and women's activewear, including tank-tops, T-shirts, leggings, capris, tracks, and joggers, that are perfect for workouts, running errands, or just lounging at home.

PUMP’D is available for customers across the country through its brand store on e-commerce platform, Amazon. With just a few clicks, customers can conveniently shop PUMP’D products and have them delivered to their doorstep pan India. You can explore the full range of PUMP’D and buy from the brand store by visiting Amazon.

The product line of PUMP’D is built on the philosophy of movement, and the garments are made with the highest quality standards. Soft and lightweight fabrics are used that are breathable and quick-drying, with added properties such as anti-odour and UV protection. The styles are form flattering, with subtle details such as contrast tapes and stitches that add an element of excitement to the line.

The collection is a cutting-edge fusion of classic and contemporary styles, featuring a bold and vibrant color palette inspired by the latest fashion trends. From the women's line's playful pastels to the men's line's daring oranges, the collection is designed to make a statement and keep wearers at the forefront of fashion. The designs are minimalistic yet practical, featuring leggings with pockets and tracks with draw-stringed waistbands for added support.

Read Also RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors hardware upgrade package a big hit with customers

There are a total of 150 styles on offer at affordable prices, making it an attractive value proposition.

"We are excited to launch PUMP'D, a brand that is inspired by the movement of bodies and built on that very philosophy," said Ms. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. "Our products are designed to keep you comfortable while you work out, and our quality standards are unmatched. With PUMP'D, we are committed to providing our customers with a collection that combines performance with style."