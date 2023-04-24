RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors hardware upgrade package a big hit with customers | RattanIndia

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors, electric motorcycles company announced a good response to its recently launched hardware upgrade package through an exchange filing. The hardware upgrade package has been designed to enable new features such as mobile based touch and voice commands, virtual key and many more exciting features to operate the motorcycle with a mobile phone. Along with the new features, the hardware package will enable these motorcycles to receive automatic updates over the air in future.

Speaking about the response to the hardware upgrade package, Ms. Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, holding company of Revolt Motors, said, "We are thrilled with the response we have received for the hardware upgrade package. The RV400 is already one of the most popular electric motorcycles in the country, and these upgrades have taken its performance to the next level. We are committed to delivering the best-in-class products and services to our customers, and this response is a testament to that commitment."

The hardware upgrade package is available for purchase on the Revolt Motors website and authorized dealerships across the country. The company is also offering a deep discount to its existing RV400 customers who wish to upgrade their motorcycles with the new hardware package.

Revolt Motors provides innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that are both environmentally friendly and affordable. With the new hardware upgrade package, the company has taken a major step towards achieving that goal and providing its customers with an even more exciting and powerful riding experience.