 RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors hardware upgrade package a big hit with customers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRattanIndia’s Revolt Motors hardware upgrade package a big hit with customers

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors hardware upgrade package a big hit with customers

The company is also offering a deep discount to its existing RV400 customers who wish to upgrade their motorcycles with the new hardware package.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors hardware upgrade package a big hit with customers | RattanIndia

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors, electric motorcycles company announced a good response to its recently launched hardware upgrade package through an exchange filing. The hardware upgrade package has been designed to enable new features such as mobile based touch and voice commands, virtual key and many more exciting features to operate the motorcycle with a mobile phone. Along with the new features, the hardware package will enable these motorcycles to receive automatic updates over the air in future.

Speaking about the response to the hardware upgrade package, Ms. Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, holding company of Revolt Motors, said, "We are thrilled with the response we have received for the hardware upgrade package. The RV400 is already one of the most popular electric motorcycles in the country, and these upgrades have taken its performance to the next level. We are committed to delivering the best-in-class products and services to our customers, and this response is a testament to that commitment."

The hardware upgrade package is available for purchase on the Revolt Motors website and authorized dealerships across the country. The company is also offering a deep discount to its existing RV400 customers who wish to upgrade their motorcycles with the new hardware package.

Revolt Motors provides innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that are both environmentally friendly and affordable. With the new hardware upgrade package, the company has taken a major step towards achieving that goal and providing its customers with an even more exciting and powerful riding experience.

Read Also
RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors announces low cost financing scheme at 5.99% pa for its electric...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki launches FRONX from NEXA, starting at Rs. 7.46 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki launches FRONX from NEXA, starting at Rs. 7.46 Lakh

Sunteck Realty's pre-sales jumps 23% to Rs 1,602 cr in FY23

Sunteck Realty's pre-sales jumps 23% to Rs 1,602 cr in FY23

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors hardware upgrade package a big hit with customers

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors hardware upgrade package a big hit with customers

Income tax raid underway across 50 properties of G-Square properties

Income tax raid underway across 50 properties of G-Square properties

Birla Estates acquires premium land for a luxury residential project at Malabar Hill

Birla Estates acquires premium land for a luxury residential project at Malabar Hill