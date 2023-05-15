RattanIndia Enterprises launches denim brand INKD |

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited announced the launch of its newest brand, INKD, by its 100% wholly owned subsidiary Neobrands Limited through an exchange filing. INKD features a range of stylish jeans in various fits, along with uber stylish denim shirts and denim jackets for both men and women. Designed to be classic, cool yet packed with new- age features, INKD products offer a perfect blend of timeless style and unparalleled comfort.

INKD is available for customers across the country through its brand store on e-commerce platform, Amazon. With just a few clicks, customers can conveniently shop INKD products and have them delivered to their doorstep pan India.

Product line of INKD is based on the simple idea of ease of movement and is made for the ones who are on the move all day! At the heart of INKD's collection is the innovative use of soft, lightweight, and airy twill fabric combined with spandex, creating an authentic yet comfortable experience for denim enthusiasts. Special finishes applied to the garments impart a remarkable softness, making them incredibly comfortable to wear. Range also features special products like “Activ” denim for men with unique elasticated flexi waistband & drawstrings for superior comfort and “Butterflex” denim for women – built with super-soft fabric leading to a soft hand-feel.

The range of washes offered by INKD is a testament to its commitment to versatility and style. From deep dark indigos to super stone washes, the collection covers a wide spectrum of vintage washes & cool modern variations. These denims also boast of a broken-in look, adding an authentic lived-in denim aesthetic to the range. Emphasizing its signature style, INKD incorporates accents through topstitching and rivets, elevating the overall design and making a bold statement. INKD also stays true to the traditional 5-pocket denim styling, preserving the classic essence of jeans.

Collection offers a range of classic fits for men, including slim and straight styles, while women can enjoy a selection of fashion-forward fits such as skinny, flare, and barrel. Curated especially for the Indian body type, each piece is carefully designed to complement individual style preferences, ensuring a perfect fit for every wearer. There are a total of 80 plus styles on offer at affordable prices, making it an attractive price proposition.

"We are thrilled to introduce INKD to the world, a brand that is inspired by ease of movement" said Ms. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. "Our mission is to offer denim lovers a perfect combination of classic style and modern innovation. With INKD, you can experience the utmost comfort without compromising on style. Our range is crafted with passion, expertise, and a deep appreciation for the rich heritage of denim, resulting in timeless pieces that elevate your wardrobe.”