RattanIndia Enterprises Drone company Neosky gets pilot training licence, aims to upskill Indian youth

RattanIndia Enterprise Limited is pleased to announce that its 100% subsidiary Neosky India limited has been awarded a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) licence by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The state-of-the-art training centre in Bangalore is the first RPTO to be launched by Neosky. It is equipped with advanced flight simulators, provides hands-on drone flying classes, supported by trained & certified instructors, and led by an experienced leader from the armed forces. Neosky’s RPTO curriculum is meticulously designed to meet the ever-changing demands of the industry. The curriculum covers regulatory guidelines, basics of aerodynamics, safety aspects, meteorology, basics of UAV’s, drone assembly & maintenance, emergency procedures, to help you master the flight manoeuvres.

Neosky aims to upskill and future-proof India’s tech-savvy youth. Neosky combines the best of theory and practical flying experience to provide exposure across different industries like mapping, inspection, agriculture, surveillance, photography and more. Neosky will offer both standardised and customised courses. Tailor-made courses will be run for specific industries to ensure that we produce industry-specific specialists, like agriculture, mapping, veterans & more. Neosky will also offer financing for the drone pilot training course to bring it within the reach of everyone.

All the participants who successfully complete the course, will also get a drone pilot certification from DGCA which gives them licence to operate drones for a period of 10 years for the drone category in which they are certified. Anyone who is 18 years or above, passed 10th standard and having a valid Indian passport can apply for this course.

“REL’s vision is to transform lives of a billion plus aspiring Indians, I am very pleased that Neosky’s drone pilot training centre is a great way to bring our vision into a reality” said Mrs. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited.

She further added “As per the estimates of Government of India (GOI), our country needs one lakh drone pilots in the next few years and Neosky will play a pivotal role in fulfilling this ambitious goal.

Every Indian household will have a drone and every drone will need a licensed pilot to operate, I see a big opportunity here. This will need high quality training centres with a clear focus on skill development. I am excited about the job creation prospects of this initiative and the potential impact that it can create on our business and the country at large”.