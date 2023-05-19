RattanIndia Enterprises appoints Vinu Saini as Chief Financial Officer | RattanIndia

RattanIndia Enterprises (REL), appointed Vinu Saini as Chief Financial Officer, the company announced through an exchange filing. Saini comes with more than two decades of rich industry experience having worked in prestigious organizations like General Electric, Roche, Uflex, GMR and Reliance Power.

Vinu has worked with General Electric for a decade in different roles across various businesses. In his last role he was Managing Director for Investments and Financing in which he was responsible for originating, structuring and executing transactions.

Over the years, he has worked in leadership positions in sectors such as Financial Services, Infrastructure, Renewables, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Packaging sectors across various functions.

Vinu is highly skilled in finance and corporate development functions particularly in investments, M&A, strategic planning, fund raising, business finance and controls, operations and team building.

REL is well on its growth path to scale up its businesses in their respective industries. A key aspect of this strategy is the establishment of robust financial and operational capabilities, which will drive the growth and long-term success of these businesses.

Vinu, with his extensive experience in building organizations and driving growth, brings valuable leadership to REL. His deep understanding of industry dynamics, regulatory compliance, and his extensive network of business relationships will play a pivotal role in achieving REL's strategic milestones.