RapiPay Fintech appoints Nipun Jain as Chief Executive Officer

RapiPay announced the appointment of Nipun Jain as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

Jain has a rich experience of three decades as a Retail Banking professional with expertise in setting and scaling up of businesses. He is proficient in managing large retail assets, business banking, and branch banking franchise. Prior to joining RapiPay, he has previously worked with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank.

“RapiPay intends to be one step ahead in the growing fintech space and is set to take the lead by getting into newer businesses to fulfill country’s ever-growing demand for banking, financial and payment services. Nipun Jain’s appointment as CEO is a crucial step on that path and I wish him continued success in his new role and look forward to greater achievements”, said S.K. Narvar, Promoter, RapiPay Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

The leadership rejig at RapiPay is with an objective to gain foothold in Neobanking domain and thus expand the company’s business further. RapiPay is working on expanding its footprint in the rural areas and Tier II cites to foray into newer businesses such as digital lending, POS, Digital Cards, Investments, Insurance and other financial services

Sharing this news, Yogendra Kashyap, MD, RapiPay Fintech Pvt. Ltd. said, “Nipun Jain has an impressive track record in various banking services, and I am happy to welcome him as the CEO of the company. His proven leadership, deep expertise in Banking and passion for client-driven innovation will make him the ideal fit to lead RapiPay into its next chapter.”

On his new role Nipun Jain said, “I am extremely excited to lead the team at RapiPay, joining an organization that is well-positioned to grow the financial inclusion to the last mile in the country by shaping the future of assisted payments and financial services through Neo banking”

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:59 AM IST