Rape jokes, food shaming: Diet Sabya accuses beauty e-commerce giant Nykaa of toxic work environment

Anonymous Instagram account Diet Sabya, best known for calling out fashion copycats has now accused beauty and wellness e-commerce giant Nykaa of toxic work environment.

In its latest post, the Instagram account has shared the ordeal conveyed by a CXO at Nykaa. Captioned as, “This is what the behind-the-scenes at India’s biggest beauty e-commerce looks like. And, this is clearly not a one-off moment. Discuss!” it reads as follows.

“A certain CXO at Nykaa.

1. Making rape jokes as common banter (it's not like she would get raped; she probably got molested because she's so voluptuous)

2. Making fun of an employee's mental health (her mom should just slap her out of depression), economical status (oh she travels in local train, she brings such tacky lunch dabbas) with a bunch of other employees

3. Publicly food shaming (oh you can't even afford a glass of wine), body shaming (look at the fold of your tummy; is your mom also fat), beauty shaming (she's too dark/ugly/ fat/has acne - don't cast her for 'inclusive' shoots)”