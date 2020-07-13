Rape jokes, food shaming: Diet Sabya accuses beauty e-commerce giant Nykaa of toxic work environment

Anonymous Instagram account Diet Sabya, best known for calling out fashion copycats has now accused beauty and wellness e-commerce giant Nykaa of toxic work environment.
In its latest post, the Instagram account has shared the ordeal conveyed by a CXO at Nykaa. Captioned as, “This is what the behind-the-scenes at India’s biggest beauty e-commerce looks like. And, this is clearly not a one-off moment. Discuss!” it reads as follows.
“A certain CXO at Nykaa.
1. Making rape jokes as common banter (it's not like she would get raped; she probably got molested because she's so voluptuous)
2. Making fun of an employee's mental health (her mom should just slap her out of depression), economical status (oh she travels in local train, she brings such tacky lunch dabbas) with a bunch of other employees
3. Publicly food shaming (oh you can't even afford a glass of wine), body shaming (look at the fold of your tummy; is your mom also fat), beauty shaming (she's too dark/ugly/ fat/has acne - don't cast her for 'inclusive' shoots)”
Several users of the photo-sharing app commented on the post and expressed their disappointment.
One user wrote, “Women bringing down other women. They have the 'Rules' for Men harassing women but they still don't know what to do in case only women are involved. I always correct my colleagues when they try to make any inappropriate remarks. I have created my boundaries by telling them upfront about my opinion on their remarks and from time to time just tell them how my family has connections in Press, even though it doesn't matter much. But it works, who is checking.”
““What is wrong with these people? I personally know a lot of such people who shame employees for everything - body, beauty, skin colour, hair type and lot more. These are crazy times but these people have been here ever since we can remember,” added another.
Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)