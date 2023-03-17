Rajiv Sonalker to retire as CFO and Director of Abbott in June | Abbott

Rajiv Sonalker, the current Chief Financial Officer and whole-time director of the company will retire from the company on June 30, 2023, the company announced on the exchange filing.

Sonalker will also cease to be a key managerial personnel of the company.

Abbott shares

The shares of Abbott on Friday closed at Rs 20,945, up by 1,16 per cent.