 Rajiv Sonalker to retire as CFO and Director of Abbott in June
Sonalker will also cease to be a key managerial personnel of the company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Rajiv Sonalker, the current Chief Financial Officer and whole-time director of the company will retire from the company on June 30, 2023, the company announced on the exchange filing.

Abbott shares

The shares of Abbott on Friday closed at Rs 20,945, up by 1,16 per cent.

