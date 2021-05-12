Rajeev Karwal, founder of Milagrow Robots, dies of COVID-19

Rajeev Karwal, Milagrow Robots founder and chairman Rajeev died of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. He was admitted to hospital and was on ventilator support for almost a week.

Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions was founded by Karwal in 2007 and forayed into AI Robotics in 2011. It has numerous firsts to its credit in the field of Service and Commercial Robots. It has robots for facility management, hospitality, education, healthcare, retail as well banking.

Known for his contribution to the Indian electronics and tehnology space, Karwal’s Milagarow Human Tech’s first hospital humanoid ELF was deployed in the advanced COVID-19 ward at AIIMS, Delhi to shield doctors and healthcare care workers from the virus.

In his LinkedIn profile, Karwal said, at Milagrow we have launched India's 1st Floor Robots, Pool Robots, Lawn Robots and Massaging Robots. "We were amongst the first in the world to launch live mapping robots, air purification robots, home safety robots and alexa-enabled robots."