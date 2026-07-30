Rajasthan Footwear Artisan Gets ₹6.78 Crore GST Notice, Fake Export Firm Allegedly Registered Using His PAN

A traditional footwear artisan has received a GST recovery notice of Rs 6.78 crore. |

Balotra: A traditional footwear artisan from Rajasthan , earning Rs 10,000–Rs 15,000 a month, has received a GST recovery notice of Rs 6.78 crore after an export firm was allegedly registered using his identity, The Times of India reported.

Jitendra Kumar Jingar makes traditional leather shoes in Gudamalani, Balotra district. He says he has never opened a company, conducted export business or visited Tamil Nadu, where the firm was registered.

Account Frozen

Jitendra discovered the problem on 25 July when he visited his State Bank of India branch and learnt that his account had been blocked.

When he returned on 28 July, bank officials handed him the recovery notice. They said his account had been frozen because of unpaid GST dues linked to his PAN.

The notice was issued on 5 May 2026 by the assistant commissioner of Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri-2 Assessment Circle.

It stated that Shri Shivam Exports owed Rs 6,78,97,357 in GST for FY18 to FY20. Banks were directed to freeze accounts, fixed deposits and overdraft facilities linked to Jitendra.

Documents Misused

Jitendra suspects that documents submitted for a loan application in 2018 may have been misused. After his father’s death, he approached a finance company in Barmer for financial support.

An executive allegedly collected his identity papers and an OTP, claiming these were required to check his CIBIL score. Jitendra now fears his personal details were leaked during that process.

Official Advice

Balotra Assistant Commercial Tax Officer Bihari Lal said the case appeared to involve PAN misuse for creating a fraudulent business in another state.

He advised Jitendra to lodge an FIR with the nearest Cyber Crime Police Station. Local officials can examine the mobile number, email address and documents used for the GST registration.

Jitendra’s frozen account has worsened his financial difficulties. His family is staying with his younger brother while he builds a single room under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He is now seeking relief from a liability linked to a business he denies owning.