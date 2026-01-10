 CBIC Warns Of Fake GST Notices & Summons, Urges Taxpayers To Verify DIN & Report Frauds
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has alerted businesses about fraudsters sending fake GST notices and summons that mimic official documents, complete with the CGST logo and bogus Document Identification Numbers (DIN). Responding to a taxpayer complaint on X, CBIC advised verifying every DIN on the official CBIC portal—if invalid, report the fraud immediately to prevent scams.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
New Delhi: The CBIC on Friday flagged fake GST notices being sent to businesses and asked taxpayers to report such frauds immediately. Replying to a social media user who complained on X about receiving a call from a purported GST officer, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said fraudsters are sending fake summons mimicking official GST documents. They use the CGST logo and fake DIN numbers to make it look genuine, the CBIC said.

The CBIC advised taxpayers to verify the Document Identification Number (DIN) mentioned in every communication on the CBIC portal. "If it's real you'll get a confirmation. If not, report it immediately," the CBIC said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

