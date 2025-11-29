Rainmatter-Backed ValuEnable Launches SLiQ, Aims To Make Instant Loans Simpler & Fairer For Everyone

New Delhi: ValuEnable, backed by Rainmatter — the investment arm of Zerodha — has launched SLiQ (Smart LIQuidity), a new digital platform that makes getting loans simple, fast and fair. SLiQ allows people to take instant loans against their insurance policies, mutual funds, shares and bonds. This means customers can unlock money from their investments without having to sell them or disturb their long-term plans.

SLiQ is currently the only platform in India that offers fully digital loans against insurance policies. It provides loans at an interest rate of 10.25%, and the money is disbursed in less than six hours. The platform supports both regular users and banks, brokers and insurers who want white-label or plug-and-play lending solutions. Through APIs and partner portals, SLiQ also helps MFDs, IFAs and brokers connect their customers to easy credit options.

ValuEnable has already processed loans worth over ₹150 crore through its LAS (Loan Against Securities) platform. With the launch of SLiQ as a separate brand, the company aims to expand this to ₹300 crore by FY26. The platform’s goal is to help banks offer loan-against-security services faster and more efficiently.

Founder Mithil Sejpal said the company started by digitising loans against insurance because the segment was underserved and lacked transparency. SLiQ is the next step in making loans against financial assets a common and trusted option across India. Co-founder Satprem Mohanty added that credit should not come at the cost of dignity or trust, and SLiQ gives customers full control with clear and fair processes.

SLiQ aims to support entrepreneurs, students and families by giving them timely access to funds without hurting their financial future. The platform is live on both web and mobile, offering a secure and user-friendly lending experience.