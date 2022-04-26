Rainbow Children's Medicare raises Rs 469.55 cr from 36 anchor investors

Ahead of their initial public offering (IPO) opening tomorrow (April 27), Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd has on April 26, said it has raised Rs 470 crore from its 36 anchors including 9 mutual funds through their 18 schemes.

In a filing to the BSE, Rainbow Children's Medicare said it had finalised the allocation of 86.63 lakh shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 542 per equity share after consulting its book-running lead managers.

The multi-specialty paediatric and gynaecology hospital chain's IPO anchor investors include Goldman Sachs, Govt of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Neuberger, Mathews Emerging, Ghisallo Master Fund, HSBC MF, SBI Healthcare Opps Fund, Axis MF, Nippon Life Fund, Ashoka India, Amansa Holdings, India Acorn, IIFL Special Opps, HDFC Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, DSP MF, Baroda BNP Paribas, Motilal Oswal, UTI Healthcare, Bajaj Allianz Life, Max Life Insurance, etc

Domestic investors also participated in the offer, including Axis Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, DSP Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, UTI MF, and Max Life Insurance.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:07 PM IST