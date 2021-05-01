Railways records more than 10% increase in freight loading in FY 2021 amid COVID-19

The freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of April 2021 for Indian Railways, stated Railways ministry. It also stated railways recorded more than 10 per cent increase in freight loading in FY 2020-2021 as compared to the normal year of 2019-20.
In the month of April 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs 11,163.93 crore from freight loading.
The ministry stated that Indian Railways' freight loading for the month of April 2021 was 111.47 million tonnes which includes 51.87 million tonnes of coal, 14.83 million tonnes of iron ore, 3.47 million tonnes of foodgrains, 2.53 million tonnes of fertilisers, 3.58 million tonnes of mineral oil, 7.1 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker) and 4.88 million tonnes of clinker.
Railways was able to use COVID-19 as an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances, stated the ministry in a note.
In addition, railways have been providing a number of concessions/ discounts to make railways freight movement very attractive.
