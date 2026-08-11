Rail Vikas Nigam Net Profit Rises 18.7%, Revenue Up 10.5% In Q1 FY27

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) today announced an 18.7 percent increase in consolidated net profit. |

Mumbai: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 159.52 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, an 18.7 percent rise compared to Rs 134.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Consolidated revenue from operations also increased by 10.5 percent year-on-year.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,321.23 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to Rs 3,908.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total consolidated income for the quarter was Rs 4,462.29 crore, reflecting an 8 percent increase from Rs 4,136.96 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 rose to Rs 4,244.91 crore, an increase of 6.8 percent from Rs 3,972.92 crore in the same quarter of the prior year.

This includes a finance cost of Rs 97.88 crore, up from Rs 110.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at Rs 0.76. This is an increase from Rs 0.65 reported for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors of RVNL considered and approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, as recommended by the Audit Committee.

The board meeting commenced at 12:30 Hrs. and concluded at 14:20 Hrs. on 11 August 2026.

Emphasis of Matter

Management noted that the company receives advance payments from joint venture companies for project expenditures. For Krishnapatnam Railway Company Limited (KRCL), Rs 1,091.91 crore was receivable as on 30 June 2026, including Rs 889.95 crore for interest on delayed payment.

The applicability of simple interest prior to 30 September 2024 is under discussion with KRCL management, according to the company.

Subsidiary Deregistration

RVNL also announced the deregistration of its wholly owned subsidiary, RVNL Infra South Africa, effective from 30 June 2026. The subsidiary was incorporated in South Africa.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.