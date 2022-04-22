Raghuram Rajan says 'anti-minority tag' for India will hurt domestic firms

Amid concerns that minorities are being targeted in India, former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday cautioned that an “anti-minority” image for the country could damage the market for Indian products and result in foreign governments perceiving the nation as an unreliable partner.

India enters the battle of perception from a strong position, said a professor at Chicago’s Booth School of Business, pointing to credentials like democracy and secularism, but warned that this battle is “ours to lose”.

The remarks came a day after bulldozers vandalized several concrete and temporary structures near a mosque in Jahangirpuri as part of an anti-encroachment drive days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence

Speaking at an Economic Conclave, Rajan said, “If we are seen as democracies, treating all our citizens with respect, and, you know, relatively poor countries, we become a lot more sympathetic. . (consumers say) ‘I’m buying this. Stuff from this country that’s trying to do the right thing’, and so, our markets grow.”

He added, it is not just consumers who make choices about who to patronize, but the warmth in international relations is also determined by such perceptions, as governments make decisions based on whether a country is a “trusted partner” or not based on how it takes care of its minorities.

The outspoken academic said that China has been suffering from similar image problems with the Uighurs and to a lesser extent with Tibetans, while Ukraine has received overwhelming support because President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen as someone who stands up to defend ideas a democratic world believes in.

Services sector exports present a huge opportunity for Indians and the country has to seize it, Rajan said, adding that we need to be very aware of the sensitivity of the West on privacy.

One of the opportunities that could be taken advantage of is in the medical sector, with Rajan warning that what is perceived as a country that does not satisfy data security and privacy concerns may be difficult to succeed.

He also said that undermining of constitutional authorities like Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) erodes the democratic character of our country.

In other comments on domestic matters, Rajan said the Indian administration will have to tackle governance challenges by discussing changes with key stakeholders to avoid precedents such as the three agricultural laws. Three laws were repealed last year following protests by farmers.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Information Technology, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, who also spoke at the event, blamed IT companies for poor planning, saying that this lack of foresight has led to wage inflation in the over $230 billion sector.

He also said that achieving high quality connectivity at every corner through both wired and wireless connectivity is a policy priority and the ministry is working towards the same.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 03:42 PM IST