Rage applying helps TikToker find new job with $25,000 raise, here's what it means

Representative pic/ iStock

For any employee not feeling satisfied with growth at their current job or fed up of a toxic work culture, the only logical step forward is to look for employment elsewhere. But in the past couple of years, everything that any professional would do is stigmatised online with elaborate labels and trends, while problematic trends leading to burnout are normalised. While hustle culture which glorifies working beyond work hours, leaving office on time and performing officially assigned duties has been equated to quietly quitting the job.

What is rage applying?

After moonlighting also created a buzz, now the practice of looking for multiple jobs after feelin dissatisfied at the workplace, is being called "rage applying." The term has gained traction after a Candian milennial made a video about how she was angry with her employers and rage applied to 15 jobs.

I’m making almost 30k more a year bc of rage applying 🤣 DO ITTTT pic.twitter.com/qT4Ah9C1s8 — Jas ⚡️ (@Jasminnhere) January 5, 2023

The video that encourages people to apply to new jobs in a fit of rage, ends on a positive note as she got a new job with a $25,000 raise and a good work environment.

Is anger a good career-building tool?

The TikToker claims that rage applying and rage negotiating is a great way to use pent up energy and explore new career opportunities. Shortly after the great resignation, a survey by Fortune showed that almost 60 per cent people wanted to switch jobs within six months.

Can it work in a subdued job market?

While the tech sector is hit by layoffs affecting lakhs, alongside a hiring freeze by top firms, inflation and lower pay is making professionals in the west look for new jobs more actively. Although rage applying may have worked wonders for the TikToker who has turned it into a trend, it's unclear if the practice can deliver similar results for most in a restricted job market.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)