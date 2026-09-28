Radico Khaitan Expands Luxury Indian Whiskies To Four Major UK Airports

Radico Khaitan | Radico Khaitan

Mumbai: Radico Khaitan Limited on Monday announced that its premium Indian whisky brands, including Rampur Indian Single Malt Double Cask, Rampur Asava, Rampur Barrel Blush, and Sangam World Malt, will now be available to international travellers at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, and Birmingham airports.

Strategic Expansion

This expansion aligns with the company's focus on combining Indian provenance with global craftsmanship standards. The Rampur Distillery, established in 1943, crafts whiskies influenced by the Himalayan foothills' climate.

Financial Performance

Radico Khaitan's global push follows strong financial performance. For FY26, net revenue stood at approximately ₹6,050 crore, with IMFL volumes increasing by 22% to 38.3 million cases. The Prestige & Above portfolio contributed 70.3% of IMFL value in FY26.

Quarterly Growth

In Q1 FY27, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly volume, revenue, EBITDA, and EBITDA margin. Revenue reached approximately ₹1,684 crore, with EBITDA at ₹348 crore, resulting in a 20.7% margin. The Prestige & Above portfolio saw a 36% growth in this quarter.

Management Commentary

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said that the international ambition is about building meaningful brand presence and ensuring Indian spirits are experienced in the right environments by consumers who appreciate provenance, craftsmanship, and distinctive character. He added that this entry is an important milestone in taking Indian luxury to the world.

Sanjeev Banga, President – International Business, Radico Khaitan, stated that taking Indian whisky to the home of Scotch whisky is an exciting opportunity to show travellers that the world of whisky has room for more than one accent.

Airport Footfall

The four UK airports collectively handled over 170 million passengers in 2025. Heathrow recorded approximately 84.5 million passengers, while Gatwick, Manchester, and Birmingham handled approximately 42.8 million, 32.1 million, and 13.7 million passengers, respectively. This passenger volume presents an opportunity to increase the visibility of Indian luxury spirits.

Future Outlook

The company currently operates in over 65 duty-free locations and aims to expand to more than 100. Global Travel Retail is expected to play an important role in strengthening brand visibility and encouraging trials among global travellers.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.