Allied Blenders Secures Andhra Pradesh Approval For New IMFL Bottling Plant

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited has received approval from the Andhra Pradesh government to revive its Letter of Intent for setting up a greenfield Indian Made Foreign Liquor bottling plant in the state. |

Mumbai: Allied Blenders and Distillers is moving ahead with its manufacturing expansion plans after receiving a regulatory green light from the Andhra Pradesh government for a large-scale bottling facility. The approval strengthens the company’s footprint in one of India’s important liquor markets and comes at a time when demand for premium and mass-market spirits continues to rise across several states.

Approval Revives Expansion Plan

The company informed stock exchanges that the Office of the Commissioner of Distilleries and Breweries in Andhra Pradesh forwarded a government communication reviving the company’s earlier Letter of Intent. The approval was granted by the Principal Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh Revenue (Excise-I) Department after reviewing the matter.

The revived Letter of Intent remains valid until September 26, 2028, giving Allied Blenders sufficient time to complete the required formalities and operational groundwork for the proposed manufacturing unit. The company also received permission to apply for a DM2 (MGO) licence from the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise within the validity period of the approval.

Plant Capacity Stands Out

The proposed greenfield bottling plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of approximately 46.5 lakh cases, making it a significant addition to the company’s manufacturing network. The scale of the proposed unit indicates Allied Blenders’ intention to strengthen supply capabilities and improve distribution efficiency in southern India.

Industry observers have increasingly seen Andhra Pradesh emerge as a strategic market for alcoholic beverage companies because of its large consumer base and expanding retail ecosystem. The proposed plant could help the company improve logistics while also supporting future volume growth.

Conditions Still Apply

The company clarified that the approval remains subject to certain conditions laid down by the authorities, including payment of pending dues and compliance with regulatory requirements. These conditions must be fulfilled before the company can move ahead with the licensing and operational process. Allied Blenders said the official communication was received on May 6, 2026, at 11:44 a.m. and has also been uploaded on the company’s website as part of regulatory disclosure requirements.

Expansion Signals Long-Term Intent

The approval signals Allied Blenders’ continued focus on expanding manufacturing capacity and strengthening its long-term presence in key state markets. A larger production base could also support the company’s efforts to scale distribution and respond faster to market demand in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory filing and company disclosure issued by Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited on May 6, 2026, and does not include independent reporting or external verification.