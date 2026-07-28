Radico Khaitan Q1 Consolidated Profit Rises To ₹229.60 Crore, Revenue At ₹5,869.46 Crore

Image: Radico Khaitan (Representative)

Mumbai: Radico Khaitan on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹229.60 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, an increase from ₹130.52 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹5,867.69 crore, up from ₹5,313.52 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. Total consolidated income for the reporting quarter reached ₹5,869.46 crore, compared to ₹5,314.57 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter stood at ₹5,571.65 crore, an increase from ₹5,133.54 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year. Employee benefits expense for the quarter was ₹68.42 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 improved to ₹17.15 from ₹9.75 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹17.14 from ₹9.74 during the same period.

Equity Allotments

During the quarter, the company allotted 33,417 equity shares of face value ₹2.00 each to eligible employees exercising stock options under the ESOP Scheme 2006. Additionally, Radico Khaitan granted 60,000 stock options to eligible employees under the ESOP Scheme 2006, with an exercise price of ₹2,838.07 per share.

Audit and Review

The unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28 July 2026. The statutory auditors issued an unmodified conclusion on these statements.

Previous Period Figures

The figures for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 are balancing figures between audited full financial year figures and published nine-month reviewed figures. These figures have been regrouped or rearranged where necessary, the company said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.