 Quantum Of Delayed Payments To MSMEs Steadily Declines To ₹7.34 Lakh Crore, Roars Positive Impact Of Policy Measures
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessQuantum Of Delayed Payments To MSMEs Steadily Declines To ₹7.34 Lakh Crore, Roars Positive Impact Of Policy Measures

Quantum Of Delayed Payments To MSMEs Steadily Declines To ₹7.34 Lakh Crore, Roars Positive Impact Of Policy Measures

The quantum of delayed payments to MSMEs steadily declined from Rs 10.7 lakh crore in 2022 to Rs 7.34 lakh crore by March 2024, indicating a positive impact of policy measures.The report calls for a coordinated, multi-pronged policy thrust. It urges strict enforcement of timelines and penalties through Section 43Bh, along with public disclosure of chronic defaulters.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The quantum of delayed payments to MSMEs has steadily declined from Rs 10.7 lakh crore in 2022 to Rs 7.34 lakh crore by March 2024, indicating a positive impact of policy measures, according to a new report. The report provides a comprehensive update on the critical issue of delayed payments to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India, quantifying the value locked in delayed receivables at Rs 7.34 lakh crore (inflation-adjusted) as of March 2024, down from Rs 8.27 lakh crore in 2023 and the peak estimate of Rs 10.7 lakh crore in 2022.

The report by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) and Federation of Indian Micro and Small &amp; Medium Enterprises (FISME) and C2FO India was launched in the presence of V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and Ateesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME. Nageswaran said that “as noted in the report, not only is the due amount of the delayed payments coming down but also there has been progress in the invoices that are discounted on the TReDS platform, going from nothing to Rs 2.4 lakh crore and getting more and more businesses to onboard themselves.

Read Also
Stainless Academy To Reach 5 Lakh MSMEs Nationwide Under Skill Empowerment Drive
article-image

At the same time, we do appreciate that the issue of delayed payments is an important one and the efforts cannot be slackened at this stage and we need to keep at it.” Commenting on the report, Singh said, “On access to credit, the central way to describe the problem for MSMEs is adequate credit, timely credit and affordable credit. But to figure out adequate, timely and affordable credit, we need to do a very strong deep dive into the system because the gap is not just related to the credit side, the gap is in several shapes, sizes and elements.”

He further elaborated that "there is a gender gap in respect to the credit, there are statutory gaps, there are regional gaps, there are sectoral gaps. It is a very important and certain requirement to move forward and find realistic, customised and actual solutions.”

FPJ Shorts
Quantum Of Delayed Payments To MSMEs Steadily Declines To ₹7.34 Lakh Crore, Roars Positive Impact Of Policy Measures
Quantum Of Delayed Payments To MSMEs Steadily Declines To ₹7.34 Lakh Crore, Roars Positive Impact Of Policy Measures
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Warns Against Disrupting Students’ Studies For Electoral SIR Duties
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Warns Against Disrupting Students’ Studies For Electoral SIR Duties
Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC's World Cup Special Episode After Wedding & Cheating Controversy
Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC's World Cup Special Episode After Wedding & Cheating Controversy
OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India On December 17: What To Expect
OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India On December 17: What To Expect
Read Also
Mumbai Gears Up For Diwali 2025: Markets Glow As Shoppers Return, MSMEs Hope For Brighter Sales;...
article-image

The report calls for a coordinated, multi-pronged policy thrust. It urges strict enforcement of timelines and penalties through Section 43Bh, along with public disclosure of chronic defaulters. Scaling up TReDS as the mainstream platform for MSME payments, integrated with GST and Udyam data, is seen as critical.

The report advocates establishing faster and final dispute resolution mechanisms by expanding and strengthening Facilitation Councils and enabling institutional arbitration. It emphasizes reforming the Special Mention Account (SMA) classification to prevent premature choking of viable small businesses. Moreover, expanding digital credit using GSTN and UPI data for accessible, cash-flow-based lending is necessary. Lastly, the Samadhaan portal needs realignment through automation, standard contracts, and transparent, real-time disclosure, said the report.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Quantum Of Delayed Payments To MSMEs Steadily Declines To ₹7.34 Lakh Crore, Roars Positive Impact...

Quantum Of Delayed Payments To MSMEs Steadily Declines To ₹7.34 Lakh Crore, Roars Positive Impact...

State Bank Of India Gears Up To Achieve 3% Net Interest Margin Guidance Even If RBI Decides To Slash...

State Bank Of India Gears Up To Achieve 3% Net Interest Margin Guidance Even If RBI Decides To Slash...

Debt-Ridden IL&FS Group Repays ₹48,463 Crore To Creditors, Out Of The Total ₹61,000 Crore Debt...

Debt-Ridden IL&FS Group Repays ₹48,463 Crore To Creditors, Out Of The Total ₹61,000 Crore Debt...

India Needs To Ensure Timely Modernisation Of Systems & Simplification Of Processes To Become A...

India Needs To Ensure Timely Modernisation Of Systems & Simplification Of Processes To Become A...

Luxury Housing Demand In India’s Top Seven Cities Outpaces Other Segments, With Average Prices For...

Luxury Housing Demand In India’s Top Seven Cities Outpaces Other Segments, With Average Prices For...