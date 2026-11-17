Arvind Mathur |

Mumbai: Global investment firm EQT Group has appointed Arvind Mathur as Managing Director, Digital for Asia Pacific, effective November 2026, strengthening its regional leadership in digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Based in Singapore, Mathur brings 29 years of experience in enterprise technology, digital strategy and business transformation across major multinational organisations.

New Leadership Responsibilities

In his new role, Mathur will collaborate with EQT's investment deal teams and portfolio company leadership across the Asia Pacific region. His responsibilities will include scaling digital capabilities, integrating AI into core business operations and strengthening technology foundations. The appointment aligns with EQT's focus on using technology and digital transformation to support value creation across its investments.

Extensive AWS Experience

Before joining EQT Group, Mathur held senior positions at Amazon Web Services (AWS). He served as Executive in Residence from September 2025 to September 2026, following his tenure as Enterprise Strategist between February 2024 and September 2025. His experience at AWS adds to his background in enterprise technology transformation and digital strategy.

Leadership Across Global Companies

Mathur previously served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Digital Partner at TransformX Advisory from November 2023 to February 2024. Before that, he was Chief Information Officer – AMEA at Kellogg Company between January 2020 and October 2023. His career spans nearly three decades of leading enterprise transformation initiatives and technology operations.

Focus On AI-Led Growth

Announcing his appointment, Mathur said EQT's emphasis on digital capabilities and artificial intelligence as drivers of business value influenced his decision to join. He will work with regional teams to identify opportunities for technology-led improvements across portfolio businesses.

His appointment strengthens EQT's digital leadership capabilities as companies increasingly explore AI adoption, operational efficiency and scalable technology infrastructure.

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